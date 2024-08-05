Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth $51,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 412.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth $4,884,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIN traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.75. 278,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

