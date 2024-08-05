FOX (FOXA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

