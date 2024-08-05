Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $39.31. 2,355,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,606,838. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.