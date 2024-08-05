FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FJUN stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $625.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.