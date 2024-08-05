Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

FULC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $595.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

