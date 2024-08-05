FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $16.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $18.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $205.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average is $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $278.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

