FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Issued By Cormark

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12).
Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
