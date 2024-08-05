FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Issued By Cormark

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIL. National Bankshares upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ventum Financial downgraded Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.25.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

