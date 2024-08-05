FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Frontdoor, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.1 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.