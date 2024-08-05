FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Meta Platforms, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $20.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.17. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $20.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.84.

Shares of META opened at $488.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock worth $154,398,206. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

