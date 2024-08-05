FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Issued By Raymond James

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.89. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2025 earnings at $18.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$96.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$67.46 and a 12 month high of C$109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

