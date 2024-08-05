FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By Wedbush

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

SHAK opened at $96.43 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

