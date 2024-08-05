FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AAON, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $85.78 on Monday. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AAON by 106.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 552.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2,604.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 294,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

