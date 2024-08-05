FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of AMRN opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.95. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 386,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58,942 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 740,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

