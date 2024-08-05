FY2024 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.31. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

NASDAQ APA opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

