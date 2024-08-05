FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issued By Sidoti Csr

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.22. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CRA International Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $153.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.87. CRA International has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $187.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.87 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $174,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,610. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $26,924,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $1,953,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.