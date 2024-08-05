FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Issued By Wedbush

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,633 shares in the company, valued at $36,133,214.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,536 shares of company stock worth $4,049,063. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

