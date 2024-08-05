FY2024 EPS Estimates for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Addex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($11.80). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.80) per share.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.50% and a negative return on equity of 364.24%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.