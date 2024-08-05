FY2024 EPS Estimates for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Increased by Analyst

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Balchem in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $171.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77. Balchem has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Backus 3,900 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 14,679 shares of company stock worth $2,458,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

