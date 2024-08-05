FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

BAC stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of America by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 56,538,765 shares of company stock worth $2,403,399,367 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

