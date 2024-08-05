FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

BMRC opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

