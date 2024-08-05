FY2024 EPS Estimates for CECO Environmental Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.
CECO Environmental Trading Down 3.1 %
CECO Environmental stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
Read More
