FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Lifted by Desjardins

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,252,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after buying an additional 271,273 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after buying an additional 1,994,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,907,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $70,917,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

