FY2024 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Itron from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of ITRI opened at $101.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $11,654,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Itron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

