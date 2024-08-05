FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nextech3D.AI Co. Increased by HC Wainwright (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nextech3D.AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Nextech3D.AI alerts:

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 624.32% and a negative net margin of 457.45%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Down 2.9 %

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Nextech3D.AI has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

(Get Free Report)

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextech3D.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextech3D.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.