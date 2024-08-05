FY2024 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.67. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2025 earnings at $13.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.91 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of PDS opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $991.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $74,649,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

