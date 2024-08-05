FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,147,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,859,000 after buying an additional 336,596 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 103,655.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 294,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 294,382 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $5,212,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $4,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

