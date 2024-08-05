FY2024 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Lifted by Cormark

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.27 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$31.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

