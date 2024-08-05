FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $314.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 107,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

