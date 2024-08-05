FY2024 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Boosted by Zacks Research

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $9.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.88. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $266.58 on Monday. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.91 and its 200 day moving average is $274.36. The company has a market cap of $487.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

