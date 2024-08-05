FY2024 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 4.4 %

WAL opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

