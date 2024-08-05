FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.08.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total value of C$5,028,880.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total value of C$5,028,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total transaction of C$5,091,508.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,710 and sold 864,176 shares worth $22,697,316. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

