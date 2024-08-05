FY2025 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Issued By National Bank Financial

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$955.13 million.
Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.79. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.30.
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
