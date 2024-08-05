FY2025 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Issued By National Bank Financial

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$955.13 million.

NFI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFI

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.79. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.30.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.