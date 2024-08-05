FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$24.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.09. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.15, for a total transaction of C$115,748.50. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 153,052 shares of company stock worth $3,409,101 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

