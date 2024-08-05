FY2025 EPS Estimates for GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Lowered by Roth Capital

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for GEN Restaurant Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for GEN Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GENK. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 5.2 %

GENK opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $293.22 million, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.30. GEN Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.