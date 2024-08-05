Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Galapagos Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,693. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Galapagos by 21.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

