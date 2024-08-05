Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Acquires £245,705.28 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Tongue acquired 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £101.28 ($130.28) per share, with a total value of £245,705.28 ($316,060.30).

LON:GAW opened at GBX 9,825 ($126.38) on Monday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 8,860 ($113.97) and a one year high of £116.70 ($150.12). The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,384.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,934.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,023.87%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

