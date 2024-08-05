Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE GRMN opened at $168.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

