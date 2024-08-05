Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 59.2% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,732 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $2,761,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 23,291 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 3.2 %

GTES stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. 267,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

