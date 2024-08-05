Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
Gatos Silver Stock Down 7.8 %
NYSE:GATO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 319,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.93 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
