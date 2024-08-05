Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Gatos Silver Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE:GATO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 319,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.93 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GATO shares. CIBC raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

