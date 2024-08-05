Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 3.0 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $32,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.