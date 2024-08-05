GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $25.85. GeneDx shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 25,870 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,063,509 shares in the company, valued at $63,782,257.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,782,257.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 490,343 shares worth $15,701,354. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $743.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.