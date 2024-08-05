GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $25.85. GeneDx shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 25,870 shares changing hands.
Specifically, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,063,509 shares in the company, valued at $63,782,257.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,782,257.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 490,343 shares worth $15,701,354. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
GeneDx Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $743.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
