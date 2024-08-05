Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.52.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $142.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

