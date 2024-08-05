Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $137.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.