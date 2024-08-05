Geodrill (GEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of C$46.74 million during the quarter.

GEO opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.01. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

