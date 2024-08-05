Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.76. 287,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $42.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

