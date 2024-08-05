GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$737.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.6 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34 – $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.30.

GTLB stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.27. 1,391,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,172,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,441 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

