GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $176.0 million-$177.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.9 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.30.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

