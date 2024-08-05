GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09 – $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-177, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34 – $0.37 EPS.
GitLab Stock Performance
GTLB opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company's stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
