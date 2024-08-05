GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09 – $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-177, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34 – $0.37 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.