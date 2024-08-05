Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 53,802 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 509,133 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $587.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -631.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

