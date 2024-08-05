Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBLI stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

